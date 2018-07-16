Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 16 2018
By
Uneeba Waqar

'Kashaf was our reason to smile': Parents of Askari park accident victim

By
UWUneeba Waqar

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Donned in a black and yellow dress, Kashaf Dukhtar was the happiest anyone could ever be as she celebrated her 14th birthday with friends and family on July 12. 

Three days later, her parent's world came crashing down as she lost her life in a tragic swing accident at the Askari Amusement Park in Karachi's Old Sabzi Mandi area. 

Eldest of six siblings, Kashaf was the apple of her parents’ eyes.

"She was our reason to smile," remarked an emotional Abdul Samad, father of Kashaf, while speaking to Geo News after his daughter's funeral. 

He shared that he had gone to China for a business meeting when he received the call that would forever change his life. He immediately rushed back to Pakistan after hearing about her daughter's death. 

Karachi's Askari Park swing accident caused by broken bolts: report

A teenage girl was killed and more than 16 others injured on Sunday when a swing collapsed in an amusement park on the city's University Road

"These parks where money is given more value than human lives should be closed down," remarked Kashaf's mother with tears down rolling down her face. 

The teenager's funeral prayers were offered at a mosque near her house in Sharafabad. 

Recounting the horror

Kashaf along with her siblings had made a plan to go to Askari Amusement Park, which had opened recently, for recreation. 

It had been decided that the siblings will go with their grandparents to the amusement park on Sunday.

At the park, she decided to sit on the Frisbee Pendulum—an amusement ride featuring a circular gondola that rotates as it swings back and forth. The new ride was opened for trial on Sunday. 

Kashaf Dukhtar was killed and at least 16 others were injured Sunday night when a swing collapsed in Askari Amusement Park in Karachi's Old Sabzi Mandi Road area. Photo: Geo News

Her brother also wanted to sit with the ride but he wasn't allowed to do so. 

An excited Kashaf strapped on for the ride, and it started moving. But soon after, a huge thump was heard and the ride came crashing down, killing Kashaf and injuring 16 others. 

The swing collapsed after its bolts broke, an initial investigation report of the incident revealed on Monday.

The police are still waiting for the deceased girl’s parents to file a report in the case. 

