Wednesday Aug 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Turkey's Erdogan calls Imran Khan, offers 'hearty congratulations'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

LEFT: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 21, 2017. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS/Files; RIGHT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan gives a speech as he declares victory in the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 26, 2018. PTI handout/via REUTERS TV
 

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday night called Pakistani Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and congratulated him on emerging the victor in the July 25 election.

Erdogan offered Khan "hearty congratulations on winning the election," the PTI wrote on its official Twitter page.

The Turkish head-of-state also "expressed good intentions and well wishes for PTI Chairman and the newly-formed government".

The two leaders agreed on building a new era of Pak-Turk relations, the party said.

According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the PTI head called Erdogan's "leadership an example for the Islamic world".

Erdogan further conveyed hospitality and gratitude for the commendable exchange.

The two nations "enjoy exceptional relations and the new government would further strengthen these ties", Anadolu Agency reported Khan as saying.

During Pakistan's general election, said to be the second democratic handover of power, Khan's political party PTI turned out to be successful, with him and other rival parties now working on forming a government.

