Wednesday Aug 01 2018
MPA from Punjab elected for record fourth consecutive time

Wednesday Aug 01, 2018

File photo of the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA-elect Pir Kashif Ali Chishti has set a record after he won a provincial assembly seat for the fourth consecutive time.

Chishti bagged PP-195 in Pakpattan, Punjab with over 46,000 votes during the July 25 polls. The PML-N leader defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Khan Ameer Hamza Rath with a margin of roughly 10,000 votes.

The 45-year-old has previously been elected to office in 2002, 2008 and 2013.

Pir Kashif Ali Chishti 

Chishti completed his schooling from Aitchison College and graduated from the University of Essex. He worked for several years in the banking sector before taking up politics in 2002.

Interestingly, his father, Pir Allah Yar Chishti, was also successful in securing the provincial assembly seat four times — in 1977, 1985, 1988 and 1990.

Speaking to media, the newly-elected MPA said, “People of Arifwala have special affection for the Chishti family and our constant win proves that.”

