pakistan
Thursday Aug 02 2018
By
Web Desk

No foreign dignitaries will be invited for Imran’s oath-taking: PTI

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 02, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that party has decided against inviting foreign dignitaries to PM-elect Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to the media regarding preparations for Imran’s oath-taking ceremony, Chaudhry said, “The PTI chairman has directed that the ceremony should be extremely simple and not ostentatious.”

“We will not invite any foreign dignitaries,” the PTI spokesperson said.

However, he added that some foreign friends of Imran will be invited to the event. “A few of Imran’s friends are the only foreign nationals being invited to the event,” he said.

Imran invites Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Indian sportsmen to oath-taking ceremony

Indian media reported that former India cricketer Navjot Sindh Sidhu has accepted Imran's invitation

“The ceremony will be a purely national event,” he added.

Chaudhry also clarified that Imran will take his oath as 20th prime minister of Pakistan at the President House in Islamabad.

A day earlier, the PTI spokesperson had shared that Imran extended an invitation to Indian sportsmen and Bollywood star Aamir Khan to attend this oath-taking ceremony.

Chaudhry remarked that those invited to the oath-taking ceremony include former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Sidhu and Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

