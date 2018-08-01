Imran invites Bollywood star Aamir Khan, Indian sportsmen to oath-taking ceremony

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran extended an invitation to Indian sportsmen and Bollywood star Aamir Khan to attend the ceremony in which he will take oath as country's next prime minister.



While speaking to media in Islamabad, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry remarked that those invited to the oath-taking ceremony include former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Sidhu.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has also been invited to the ceremony, Fawad added.

Fawad further remarked that decision pertaining to inviting international personalities will be made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as we don't know if there is enough time to call them or not.

On the other hand, Indian media reported that former India cricketer Navjot Sindh Sidhu has accepted Imran's invitation.

After accepting the invitation, Sidhu remarked that Imran is a great personality.

"I will travel to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony as he is a reliable person," he is reported to have said.