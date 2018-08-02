Aamir Khan says hasn't received invite for Imran's oath-taking

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has said he is not going to Pakistan and has not yet received an invitation for PM-elect Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony.



"No, I am not going to Pakistan and I haven't got an invitation for Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony,” the actor said while speaking to CNN-News18.

"I am busy as I have a very big event for Paani Foundation, which I am preparing for. It's a massive event with 10,000 villagers and is taking place on August 12," Aamir added.

Separately, Indian cricketer Kapil Dev also said he had not yet received an invite. However, he said he will visit Pakistan if he receives an invite from Imran.

"When I get an invite, I'll say yes," he said.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu confirmed that he has received Imran’s invitation and will be attending his oath-taking ceremony.



""I will travel to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony as he is a reliable person," Sidhu was quoted as saying.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said Imran had extended an invitation to Indian sportsmen and Bollywood star Aamir Khan to attend the ceremony in which he will take oath as the country's next prime minister.

While speaking to media in Islamabad, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry remarked that those invited to the oath-taking ceremony include former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Sidhu.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has also been invited to the ceremony, Fawad added.

Earlier, singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar had reminded Aamir of his promise to visit Pakistan if Imran came into power.

During a media event in late 2012, Aamir had told Imran Khan that he would visit Pakistan to celebrate his victory if he came into power.

“When you win the election, I will definitely come [to Pakistan] to celebrate your victory. And I will bring lots of Indians with me,” Aamir had said.