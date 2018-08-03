Nine independent MNAs-elect have joined PTI, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A total of nine independent candidates elected to the National Assembly have joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf so far, party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has claimed.



Thirteen independents won seats in the National Assembly during the general election on July 25. Six of these candidates have already joined the PTI, sources had said earlier.

The number of converts, however, is set to rise as two more independent MNAs-elect are in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party, Chaudhry said.

PTI, MQM-P sign agreement for form government

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of a new government in the centre.

The two parties reached the agreement following a meeting at Bani Gala residence of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The agreement was signed by MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari and PTI leader Arif Alvi. It said that recommendations of Council of Common Interest (CCI) on Karachi population census would be implemented.

The PTI will favour a petition filed in the Supreme Court with regard to local bodies system in Sindh, the MoU read.

The agreement also urged for a review of Karachi operation and consultation with all the stakeholders, besides meritorious appointments on all posts.

Sources earlier informed that the MQM-P assured PTI of support in the centre after meeting with party chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala.