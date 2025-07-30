Multan man arrested for 'molesting' eight-year-old girl in broad daylight

A representational image of a crime scene. — Reuters/File

MULTAN: An eight-year-old girl was molested while walking on the street in the Rasheedabad area of Multan on July 15, officials from the Crime Control Department (CCD) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to CCD officials, a case was immediately registered at a nearby police station, and the investigation was handed over to the newly established CCD.

CCTV footage helped trace the suspect. When CCD officials attempted to arrest the accused on Monday night, the suspect opened fire on himself in a bid to evade arrest.

He sustained serious injuries to his private parts and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

This marks the second such case within a week in Punjab.

A similar incident occurred in Kasur, where suspect Nasir Wattoo was caught after committing inappropriate acts with a minor girl playing outside her home in Shah Inayat Colony.

CCTV footage of the act had circulated widely, prompting a swift response by local police.

The District Police Officer (DPO) assigned the case to A-Division Police Station, who apprehended the suspect in an injured state. He had also shot himself in his private parts using his own pistol. The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.