Trials for Qalandars' players development programme begin in Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars kicked off the third edition of their widely acclaimed players development programme with open trials in the picturesque valley of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.



More than 4,000 aspiring Qalandars, with dreams of playing in the PSL, reached Gilgit’s City Sports Park to show off their skills before the team's management and coaches.

Qalandars mentors Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar also joined the coaching and selection panel and observed the youngsters’ talent.

The 'Rawalpindi Express' was impressed by some of the fast bowling talent he saw, and offered tips to a fortunate few.

“There are a few good bowlers, I have shortlisted them and will have another look,” Akhtar told Geo.tv on the sidelines of the trials.

Earlier, the event got formally under way with Akhtar bowling to Inzamam.

Qalandars’ director of cricket Aaqib Javed is hopeful of finding new talent from the region.

“We are here to support the cricketers from Gilgit. I hope we will be able to find another Salman Irshad from here,” Javed told Geo.tv.

A 16-member team will be selected following the trials in Gilgit today.