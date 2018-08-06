Gilgit Baltistan CM hails Qalandars’ player development programme

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has called Lahore Qalandars players development program a huge service to the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.



Speaking exclusively to Geo.tv during a reception hosted in honour of the management of Lahore Qalandars, Hafiz also praised Fawad Rana, the Chairman of Lahore Qalandars.

“Fawad Rana has not left any corner of Pakistan unnoticed, he has been to everywhere to support cricketers and this makes us proud of him,” said the CM Gilgit Baltistan.

“Lahore Qalandars may not have won too many games in PSL but the way they are promoting the talent has won many hearts,” he added.

He hoped that with this players development program, they have new hopes that local talent of Gilgit Baltistan will be recognised at national level.

