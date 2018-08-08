Anti-PTI parties end protest outside ECP office in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and other political parties, aligned against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have ended their protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad.



The protest was attended by the leadership of the like-minded parties, which were protesting against alleged rigging in the recently-held elections.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman, speaking earlier to reporters, said it was necessary to remain peaceful and also demanded resignation from the ECP officials.



"We will go to the Parliament and unite political parties," she vowed.

Former interior minister and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal warned that those who think protestors dissipate without getting their demand fulfilled are mistaken.

"We will not allow anyone to rob masses of their right to rule. we will continue to protest until a leadership representative of masses' will [rules Pakistan]," he said.

Iqbal also slammed Imran, saying he had earlier promise recounts in constituencies but is now opposing recount in his oqn constituency.

PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq claimed the election results did not reflect the voters' choice.

"We want to tell the world that the public rejects [these] elections. We are united on this matter," he said, adding that the ECP was not allowed to fulfil its duty.

Directing criticism at ECP, MMA chief said that they don't accept the commission and rejected the election results.

"We want to give this message to [former jailed premier] Nawaz Sharif: you might be in jail, but we will not let your absence to be felt in outside," Fazl added.

'Opposition has right to hold peaceful protest'

Commenting on the developments in the federal capital, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said opposition parties have the right to stage a peaceful protest.



"We are not afraid at all. [The opposition] can request to open any constituency and examine the record, which is safe with ECP," he said.

The PTI leader claimed that re-tabulation in more than thirty constituencies has already taken place but the opposition has not gained anything from the exercise. "It is but the opposition's right to request recount," he said.

'Ready to cooperate with protestors'

PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque said the government was ready to cooperate if protestors wanted to resolve the matter.

"The system installed by Election Commission of Pakistan is exceedingly faulty and needs to be overhauled," he said. "We will improve the system so the future elections can be conducted with ease and nobody gets a chance to complain."



Meanwhile, the Islamabad police have devised a security plan in view of the protest, under which only members of the Parliament were to be allowed to walk up to the ECP office.

Workers of political parties would not be allowed to enter into the Red Zone under the security plan.