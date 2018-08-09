British-Pakistani trio to be deported, stripped of citizenship over Rochdale scandal

(L-R) Abdul Aziz, Adil Khan, and Qari Abdul Rauf. Image: BBC via GMP

MANCHESTER: Three British citizens of Pakistani origin could likely be deported from the United Kingdom soon over their involvement in the Rochdale grooming gang — that preyed on underage girls for sex — after an appeals court upheld the decision to revoke their citizenship.



The three disgraced gang members — identified as Abdul Aziz, Adil Khan, and Abdul Rauf — were among nine men jailed over crimes against girls in Greater Manchester in 2012.

Aziz was reportedly a ringleader and, according to the Independent, was referred to as "The Master". He was jailed for nine years, while Rauf and Khan were sentenced to prison for six and eight years, respectively.



'Appalling case'

Prime Minister Theresa May, the then-home secretary, had ruled in 2015 that the three men, with dual nationalities, be stripped of their British citizenship. The decision was a prelude to the government's plans to deport them to Pakistan upon their release from the prison.



The trio, however, had then individually appealed against May's decision, citing a violation of basic human rights since they have families in Britain. However, their campaign failed today when the Court of Appeal's senior judges ruled that revoking their citizenship was "conducive to the public good".

Subsequent to the ruling, a spokesperson for the Home Office said: “This was an appalling case — which is why we took action to deprive these criminals of their UK citizenship. We welcome the court’s finding and will now consider [the] next steps."

“Citizenship is a privilege, not a right, and it is right that the Home Secretary can deprive an individual of their citizenship where it is believed it is conducive to the public good to do so.”

As per the Independent, Lord Justice Sales and two other judges, who upheld the decision, said the prior tribunals had made a “proper and lawful assessment” of the likelihood of deportation.

He also said that the three men would have the right to appeal on human rights grounds should their deportation orders be signed but that that process could take "many months".

“All the men treated the girls as though they were worthless and beyond all respect. They were motivated by lust and greed,” he added.



'Passing them' around

Eight of the nine men who were jailed for involvement in the Rochdale child sexual exploitation ring. Image: The Telegraph via Getty

In 2012, nine men were jailed for their involvement in a child sexual exploitation ring and a conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with underage children in Rochdale. Charges against them also comprised rape.



The vile group exploited girls as young as 13 and were initially given sentences ranging from four to 19 years. The court had heard how the men – eight of Pakistani origin and one from Afghanistan – gave their victims drinks and drugs before “passing them” around for sex.



The abuse had taken place at two takeaway restaurants — now under new management — in the Heywood area of Rochdale by the men aged between 24 and 59.

The sexual predators "raped and pimped out [the survivors] to paying customers in Rochdale and Oldham", as per BBC, and forced some of their targets to have sex with “several men in a day, several times a week”, according to The Guardian.

