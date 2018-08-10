Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Aug 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Facebook says removing content on 3D printing of guns

By
REUTERS

Friday Aug 10, 2018

A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
 

Facebook Inc is removing content related to instructions on 3D printing of firearms, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, as the debate around access to guns in the United States intensifies.

“Sharing instructions on how to print firearms using 3D printers is not allowed under our Community Standards. In line with our policies, we are removing this content from Facebook,” the social media giant said.

Facebook did not clarify if it would remove only the related posts or the host pages and accounts as well but said it would soon share an updated policy on restricted goods.

