Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran to stay at ministers' enclave after becoming PM, says Chaudhry

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Aug 10, 2018

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry speaks to reporters in Islamabad on Friday. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be residing at the ministers' enclave after becoming prime minister of the country, a spokesman for the PTI said Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan would not stay at the PM House or Punjab House in Islamabad.

Imran’s PM oath-taking on Aug 18, three former Indian cricketers invited

Senator Faisal Javed says the PTI chairman will take oath as premier next Saturday

"Imran, being the prime minister, will stay at the ministers' enclave, however, he may to stay at the Punjab House for a few days because of repair of the house," he explained.

A couple of days ago, PTI leader Naeemul Haque had said that Khan would reside at the chief minister's annexe at Punjab House, after taking oath as premier.

In his first speech after the PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 polls, Imran had said he was likely to turn the Prime Minister House into an educational institute.

"Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he had said.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM