Imran to stay at ministers' enclave after becoming PM, says Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would be residing at the ministers' enclave after becoming prime minister of the country, a spokesman for the PTI said Friday.



Speaking to reporters here, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that Khan would not stay at the PM House or Punjab House in Islamabad.

"Imran, being the prime minister, will stay at the ministers' enclave, however, he may to stay at the Punjab House for a few days because of repair of the house," he explained.

A couple of days ago, PTI leader Naeemul Haque had said that Khan would reside at the chief minister's annexe at Punjab House, after taking oath as premier.

In his first speech after the PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 polls, Imran had said he was likely to turn the Prime Minister House into an educational institute.

"Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he had said.