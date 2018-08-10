Imran’s PM oath-taking on Aug 18, three former Indian cricketers invited

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take oath as the prime minister on August 18, party leaders confirmed Friday.



PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the 19th prime minister of Pakistan.

Speaking to media here, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that newly-elected members of the National Assembly would take oath at 10am on August 13, which would be followed by the election for speaker and deputy speaker of the assembly through secret balloting.

"The procedure takes two to three days, hence it has been decided that the oath-taking would take place on August 18," he announced, adding that preparations for the ceremony would kick off from Saturday.

Interestingly, Chaudhry said that Khan would not stay at the PM House or Punjab House in Islamabad.

"Imran, being the prime minister, will stay at the ministers' enclave, however, he may to stay at the Punjab House for a few days because of repair of the house," he explained.

A couple of days ago, PTI leader Naeemul Haque had said that Khan would reside at the chief minister's annexe at Punjab House, after taking oath as premier.

In his first speech after PTI emerged victorious in the July 25 polls, Imran had said he was likely to turn the Prime Minister House into an educational institute.

"Our government will decide what we will do with the PM House. We want to turn it into an educational or public institution," he had said.

Alongside Chaudhry was Senator Faisal Javed who told said that three former Indian cricketers had been invited to Imran's oath-taking ceremony.

"Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited," he said, adding that Pakistan cricket team had also been invited to the ceremony.

Members of Imran Khan's 1992 World Cup winning team have also been invited to attend the ceremony.

President Mamnoon Hussain has already summoned a session of the National Assembly on August 13 during which newly-elected members will take oath of their office.



Earlier today, sources said the president had decided to postpone his foreign trip in order to administer oath to the next prime minister.

Mamnoon was scheduled to visit Edinburgh from August 16 to August 19. “The president will now embark on his trip after the oath-taking ceremony,” sources said.

On Thursday, Chaudhry had said, "Imran will be elected prime minister of the country ‘within the first round’ of vote in the parliament." The PTI spokesman had further claimed that his party has the support of 180 members in NA.

Meanwhile, parties allied against the PTI, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, have decided to field their own candidates for premier, NA speaker and deputy speaker.