Six injured in suicide blast near Saindak project employees' bus in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least six people were injured in a suicide blast near a bus carrying employees of Saindak Copper Gold Project in Dalbandin, Chaghai on Saturday.



A suicide bomber attempted to attack the bus but did not succeed, a Levies source told Geo News.



Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai confirmed that a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the bus.

"Three foreigners and three FC personnel were injured in the blast," the commissioner said.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.



Security forces have sealed off the area and investigations into the incident are under way.

Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located near Saindak town in Chagai District of Balochistan. The discovery of copper deposits at Saindak was made in the 1970s in collaboration with a Chinese engineering firm.



Later in the day, the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan, Allauddin Marri, condemned the bus attack.

He has sought a report of the incident from the district administration and ordered effective measures for security of Chinese engineers.