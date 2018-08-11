Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Aug 11 2018
Six injured in suicide blast near Saindak project employees' bus in Balochistan

Saturday Aug 11, 2018

QUETTA: At least six people were injured in a suicide blast near a bus carrying employees of Saindak Copper Gold Project in Dalbandin, Chaghai on Saturday.

A suicide bomber attempted to attack the bus but did not succeed, a Levies source told Geo News.

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hashim Ghilzai confirmed that a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the bus.

"Three foreigners and three FC personnel were injured in the blast," the commissioner said. 

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Security forces have sealed off the area and investigations into the incident are under way.

Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located near Saindak town in Chagai District of Balochistan. The discovery of copper deposits at Saindak was made in the 1970s in collaboration with a Chinese engineering firm.

Later in the day, the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan, Allauddin Marri, condemned the bus attack.

He has sought a report of the incident from the district administration and ordered effective measures for security of Chinese engineers. 

