Imran Khan wants opposition on board in parliamentary matters: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan wants the opposition on board regarding parliamentary matters, said party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, after a delegation of PTI leaders met outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to discuss Monday's National Assembly session.



Speaking to the media in the federal capital on Sunday, the PTI spokesperson said they want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity.



A party spokesperson said the PTI leaders met Sadiq to invite Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders to the oath-taking ceremony, where they expect Imran Khan to take oath as the prime minister.



The delegation of PTI leaders met Sadiq at the Speaker House, where former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser and former CM KP Pervez Khattak were also in attendance.

Besides the discussion on the upcoming National Assembly session, the PTI leaders and Sadiq also exchanged views on the election of a new speaker for the House.

The PTI leaders also expressed reservations over the allotments in parliamentary lodges.



