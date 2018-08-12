PTI seeks PPP’s votes for speaker, deputy speaker in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked Pakistan Peoples Party for votes for its candidate for the speaker and deputy speaker in the National Assembly.



Leaders of the two parties met here today to hold discussion on the National Assembly session, scheduled for Monday.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that he has asked PPP’s Khursheed Shah to withdraw from the race in favour of its candidate Asad Qaiser for speaker NA.

Shah was nominated by the joint opposition for speaker.

The meeting was attended by PTI leaders Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub and others, while Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar represented PPP.

Shah after the meeting told media that all political leaders should play their role in parliament, adding that his party would support legislation for the country's benefit.

Prior to the PPP meeting, Fawad also met outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Speaking to the media in the federal capital on Sunday, the PTI spokesperson said they want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity.