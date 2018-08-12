Can't connect right now! retry
Turkey's Erdogan says finalised preparations to make more safe zones in Syria

Sunday Aug 12, 2018

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Rize, Turkey August 11, 2018

ISTANBUL: Turkey has finalised preparations to make more safe areas inside Syria as it did via two military incursions in the north of the country it borders, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Speaking at his AK Party’s provincial headquarters in the Black Sea coastal city of Trabzon, Erdogan said quarter of a million people had already returned to liberated areas in Syria.

Erdogan said diplomatic and military efforts in Syria’s Idlib province had been accelerated to avoid a “catastrophe” like those seen in other parts of Syria.

