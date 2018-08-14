Must remember our forefathers' sacrifices this Independence Day: Ambassador Ali Jahangir

In his message to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day the Pakistani envoy said, today is a reminder of how far we have come and a reminder of how far we can go in the future. Photo: Geo News

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui said we must remember our forefathers' sacrifices this Independence Day.

In his message to the nation, the Pakistani envoy said today serves as a reminder of how far we have come and how far we can go in the future.

Speaking about the Pakistanis residing in the United States, Siddiqui said he hoped they will keep their connections to the country for the betterment of Pakistan.

This is the only way to stay connected with our heritage, he noted.

About the youth and the July 25 election, Siddiqui said a large number of young people voted in this year’s election and we are accountable to them.

“I for one am full of hope because a large number of young people have voted and we all know young people hold us accountable,” he said.

Siddiqui added, “I am thrilled that such a large number of people have come together, the new government has a long mandate.”