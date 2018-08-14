Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with doodle

Search engine Google has released a doodle on the occasion of Pakistan’s 71 years of independence.



This is not the first time the search engine has paid tribute to Pakistan on its Independence Day. Last year also, it released a doodle celebrating the country's birthday. The Google doodle has also paid tribute to legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan on their birthdays.

2017 Google doodle. Photo: File

Pakistan is celebrating its independence today with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.



Earlier in the day, a 31 gun salute took place in the federal capital and a 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, where cadets of Pakistan Navy took charge of their duties.

2016 Google doodle. Photo: File

Later in the day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad where President Mamnoon Hussain hoisted the country’s flag.