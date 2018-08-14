Diabetologists stress on more diabetes foot clinics to prevent disability

Photo; File

LAHORE: With a growing number of diabetic patients in the country, including Punjab, there is a dire need for more foot clinics so that affected people are saved from disability. But the province barely has enough, making it difficult for those seeking treatment from the medical condition.

There are four diabetic foot clinics operating in the public and private sector in Lahore where hundreds of people with Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) are reporting on daily basis, according to diabetologists.

They urged the coming Punjab and federal governments to establish diabetes and foot clinics at tehsil, district and tertiary care hospitals to prevent amputations and save lower limbs of diabetic patients.

“Diabetic Foot Ulcers have become a global challenge, including in Pakistan, and in Punjab alone thousands of people with diabetes lose their legs due to diabetic foot ulcers or injuries.

Evidence-based research shows that after establishment of specialised clinics, amputation rate reduced almost half in Pakistan so we need more such facilitites in Punjab and rest of the country on an urgent basis", said Mayo Hospital Diabetes and Foot Clinic Incharge Dr Muhammad Arshad Siddiqui.

He was speaking at National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan Diabetes Foot Con 2018.

The international diabetes conference was organised by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) MENA region in collaboration with Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) Karachi and DFC of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

At the conference, speakers from United States, Europe, Middle East and Far Eastern countries, Africa and different cities of Pakistan presented their research on diabetic foot ulcers, prevention of amputations and cardiovascular diseases and proper diabetes control through use of insulin to reduce disability and mortality.

According to Dr Siddiqui, the prevalence of diabetes was second highest in Punjab followed by Sindh in Pakistan and added that due to poor and sedentary lifestyle, lack of the habit of exercise and heavy eating by people in Punjab, rate of diabetes was climbing in the province.

“But if Lahorites in particular and others in general start jogging and running on a daily basis, they can continue with their current eating habits and practices.”