PTI Sindh governor-nominee stopped from entering Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominee for Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was denied entry to Quaid-e-Azam's Mausoleum on Tuesday.

He took to social media to speak about the incident and remarked: "We were denied access to Mazar e Quaid today for Fatiha, while PPP delegation led by CM to be was allowed & accompanied by Commissioner khi. With full CM Protocol".

He further said: "We have just spoken about bringing the wall down."

Imran also shared another tweet in which he wrote: "Mazar e Quaid, ACCESS DENIED".

Furthermore, the PTI leader had denied giving any statement about demolishing Bilawal House, adding that he cannot even imagine saying such a thing.

While speaking to media on Tuesday, he remarked that the Pakistan People’s Party wants to do politics on his statement of demolishing the external walls of Bilawal House.

The PTI’s Governor Sindh-elect gave a clarification on his statement on Monday, in which he said that if the external wall of the Bilawal House was not demolished then legal action would be taken.

Imran Ismail further said that his words were taken out of context and he had to present a clarification after facing backlash on the statement.