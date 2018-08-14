Fazl to not contest from Bannu NA seat vacated by Imran

Fazl had lost on both two seats he had contested on, namely NA-38 and NA-39, Dera Ismail Khan-Photo: File

Jamiat-e-Ulema-Islam-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday refuted “reports” that he intends to contest by-election on the NA-35 Bannu seat vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.



Imran had contested and won from five seats, including the Bannu seat, in the July 25 General Election. He has retained the Mianwali seat.

Some reports had suggested that Fazl will contest by-election on the Bannu seat, which he has now refuted.

The JUI-F chief’s spokesperson said a decision will be made at the party level and would be announced to the public.

Fazl had lost on both two seats he had contested on, namely NA-38 and NA-39, Dera Ismail Khan.