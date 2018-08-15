Manhandled Karachi motorist forgives MPA but unsure 'why Imran Ali Shah beat me'

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah visiting the residence of Daud Chauhan - Photo: PTI social media

KARACHI: Imran Ali Shah, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader who beat up a motorist in broad daylight and was captured on video doing so, visited his abusee at the latter's residence on Tuesday night and apologised.

Shah, a recently-elected member of the Sindh Assembly (MPA), was accompanied by Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the president of the PTI's Karachi chapter, when he went to Daud Chauhan's home to ask for his forgiveness over his behaviour earlier in the day and the maltreatment of the civilian.

Chauhan, who is the senior deputy director for coordination at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), forgave the PTI leader, saying he "cannot let anyone, who comes to my door, leave empty-handed".

"The matter is now in [PTI chief] Imran Khan's court; I hope he will do justice," he added, noting that his car did not hit Shah's but of another motorist.

"We had resolved the matter whereafter Imran Ali Shah slapped me.

"I'm a poor man, I don't wish to pursue any legal action. Imran Ali Shah is wealthy and powerful and has dozens of guards," Chauhan commented.

However, he stated that he "still [doesn't] understand why Imran Ali Shah beat me?"

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, a video went viral on social and mainstream media showing Shah, the PTI leader, violently slapping Chauhan at Karachi's National Stadium Road.

Following the incident, Shah maintained that he had beat the motorist for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, however, it is clearly visible that the MPA's guards also abused the citizen.

The PTI member, who was elected from the metropolis' North Nazimabad area, reasoned that he "shoved" the citizen as the latter was verbally abusing him.

Subsequently, in an interview aired in Geo News' programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Shah said he had stepped out of his vehicle to mediate a street brawl but the person responsible for the ruckus had passed lewd comments, which provoked him.



Condemnation from party peers

In a Twitter post, Naqvi, the president of PTI Karachi, had said the party sent a show cause notice to Shah and would disclose the facts related to the matter after an internal party inquiry.

Faisal Vawda, another PTI leader, termed the act as unacceptable behaviour, saying no one is above the law.

“I apologise on behalf of my party's MPA and, rest assured, justice will be done and will make sure it’s not repeated again.”



Imran Ismail, the nominee for the Sindh Governor post, commented that Khan took strict notice of the incident and had directed the local leadership to take action against the responsible person.



"No one has the right to take laws into their own hands," Ismail had said during Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath. "We apologise to the affected person. No one can defend violence."

Condemnation from other politicians

In a statement issued late last night in Peshawar, Senator Bahramand Khan, a senator of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said Shah's maltreatment of a citizen, in a public space, on the roads of Karachi was "condemnable".

"The PTI's government brought 'change' on Karachi's roads," he said, referring ironically to the leading party's rallying slogan.

"Legal action should be taken against Imran Ali Shah," he added.