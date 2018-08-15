Nawazuddin's fearless act touches hearts in 'Manto' trailer

Fans were treated to a literary delight as the trailer for highly anticipated Bollywood film ‘Manto’ was released on Tuesday.

The movie, which has been directed by Nandita Das, is based on the life of Pakistani writer Saadat Hasan Manto and is expected to be released later this year.

The film stars prominent Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Manto.

The trailer follows Manto through his journey before and after partition and the hardships he faced, both financial and legal.

“My stories are mirrors for society to see itself”, says the opening dialogue of the trailer. It shows Manto as an honest writer penning down the events happening around him, even though his writings maybe uncomfortable for the society to read.

The trailer has already been viewed over two million times, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

As per the description by the makers, Manto is the tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities, and one man who tries to make sense of it all.

Speaking at the teaser launch of Manto along with Nawazuddin, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Nandita said Manto was not a message-driven film.

“The idea is to tell a story for audience. We are not putting Manto on a pedestal. He was somebody who used to speak the truth despite all challenges he faced. For youth, it is extremely inspirational to see someone like him. I think it’s a film where the audience will be able to take home something and everyone will relate to his personality,” she was quoted by IANS as saying.