MANCHESTER: Two Pakistani-born British citizens were wounded in a robbery here in the United Kingdom, Geo News reported, citing foreign authorities.



The incident took place at a mobile phone retailer, where Saeed Ahmed and son, both of whom are British-Pakistanis, were present. However, they were attacked with knives by the dacoits when they showed resistance during the mugging.

Both were moved to a local hospital, where they were being attended to.