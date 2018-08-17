PIA removes Nayyar Hayat as CFO

Nayyar Hayat. Photo: File

KARACHI: The chief financial officer of Pakistan International Airlines was removed from his post, reportedly for refusing to pay the lawyers of the national carrier’s chief executive officer from company funds.

According to sources, Nayyar Hayat was removed from his post after he refused to pay the lawyers of CEO Musharraf Rasool out of the airline's funds.

A notification was issued stating Hayat has been removed as the CFO of PIA and would now serve as chief of special projects.

A spokesperson of PIA said that Hayat would look after special audit of the airline.

General manager of budget, Asad Abbas, has been appointed as the acting CFO.