Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PIA removes Nayyar Hayat as CFO

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Aug 17, 2018

Nayyar Hayat. Photo: File 

KARACHI: The chief financial officer of Pakistan International Airlines was removed from his post, reportedly for refusing to pay the lawyers of the national carrier’s chief executive officer from company funds. 

According to sources, Nayyar Hayat was removed from his post after he refused to pay the lawyers of CEO Musharraf Rasool out of the airline's funds. 

A notification was issued stating Hayat has been removed as the CFO of PIA and would now serve as chief of special projects.

A spokesperson of PIA said that Hayat would look after special audit of the airline. 

General manager of budget, Asad Abbas, has been appointed as the acting CFO. 

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM