A glimpse into Imran Khan's extraordinary life

Imran was elected Prime Minister after his party swept the July 25 general election

The National Assembly elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan on Friday, more than two decades after the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team entered politics.

Imran, whose party swept the July 25 general election and commands the loyalty of a majority of lawmakers in the Lower House of Parliament, will take oath of office on Friday.

Let's take a look into the extraordinary journey of the cricketer-turned-politician:





Imran Khan is introduced to the Queen by Intikhab Alam, Lord's, 1971. Photo: PA

Imran Khan bowls in the nets, Lord's, April 30, 1971. Photo: PA





A picture of Imran Khan from his earlier days. Photo: Google Images

Supporters of Imran Khan shower him with rose petals at Taxila near Islamabad on May 10, 1996. Imran launched his political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf or Movement for Justice, at a rally attended by thousands of his supporters. Photo: AP

Imran Khan with his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, and Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, at an event at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore in 1996. Photo: REUTERS

Imran Khan announces that he will run for Prime Minister after the removal of Benazir Bhutto on November 8, 1996. Photo: AP

Imran Khan and his wife Jemima Khan pose with their son Suleman in Lahore on February 9, 1997. Photo: AP

The deceased Princess of Wales being given a tour of Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore by Imran and his first wife Jemima. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Imran Khan speaks to media at the press conference in Abu Dhabi about raising funds and the progress and Development of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Karachi on December 8, 2001. Photo: GN

Imran and Jemima Khan attend a demonstration on Whitehall, against Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to Downing Street to meet UK PM Gordon Brown on January 28, 2008. Photo: Geoff Pugh

Imran Khan photographed by David Levene for an interview for Independent in 2012. Photo: David Levene

Imran Khan photographed at his hilltop villa in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2010: Photo: MICHELLE SHEPHARD / TORONTO STAR

Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press at his residence in Islamabad, Pakistan on September 25, 2017. Photo: AP

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. Photo: REUTERS

Imran Khan photographed while delivering his victory speech after securing majority seats in the General Election 2018. Photo: AP

Imran Khan while speaking to media after casting his vote during the July 25 general election. Photo: AFP



















