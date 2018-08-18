Five wounded as truck unloading livestock feed hits Baldia building, downs balcony

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

KARACHI: At least five people were injured Friday night here in Baldia Town when a truck slammed into a building, causing its balcony to collapse, Geo News reported, citing rescue and security authorities.

According to an eyewitness, the balcony in Yusuf Goth neighbourhood in the metropolis' Baldia Town area came crashing down when a truck — that was unloading livestock feed for sacrificial animals — hit the structure, causing a portion of it to collapse.



The wounded people were subsequently transferred to the hospital, rescue sources said, corroborating the eyewitness' account.

Soon after the incident, however, the truck driver left the heavy-duty vehicle on the spot and fled.

Police went on to take the truck into their custody.