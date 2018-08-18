Twitter reacts to Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Prime minister Imran Khan. Photo: Online

KARACHI: Twitterati were awake and in full swing early Saturday morning to watch and comment on Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister.

Clad in a black sherwani, Imran was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain in a ceremony which was attended by high-profile guests, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Indian sportsman-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and actor Javed Sheikh among several others.

From commenting on Imran facing difficulty in pronouncing some Urdu words while taking oath to claiming he has already started fulfilling his promises, here's how Twitter reacted:

Others pointed out how Imran was already "fulfilling his promise of giving jobs".

One user was irked about Pakistanis infamous time management skills.



However, some were more than happy to be up early to witness the new PM taking the oath.





For some, it was a dream come true.

While some congratulated the new PM for quickly changing his Twitter bio last night despite the delayed oath-taking.

However, some were still in denial.



