Car bomb wounds six officers in Balochistan's Drengar

Geo.tv/via Geo News

QUETTA: An explosion injured at least six people Sunday night here in the Mastung district, Geo News reported, citing security sources, when a car blew itself up near a convoy. There were, however, no fatalities.



According to the sources, a convoy of security officers was passing through the Drengar area — on their way from Noshki to Mastung — when they spotted a suspicious man in a car driving nearby and opened fire.

Following retaliatory shots from the said car, the driver drove closer to one of the vehicles in the procession and blew it up, wounding six of the officers.

Local administration consequently reach the site of the blast and the wounded people were moved to a nearby hospital, sources informed Geo News.

Further investigation and action were set to be taken by the relevant authorities.