Tuesday Aug 21 2018
By
REUTERS

London tube station shooting injures three people: police

Tuesday Aug 21, 2018

A shooting at London’s Kingsbury tube station left three people injured. Photo: Ben Cawthra

A shooting at London’s Kingsbury tube station has left three people injured, police said on Monday night, adding that the shooting is “not terror-related.”

“Police and LAS (London Ambulance Service) were alerted at around 2145hrs on Monday, 20 August, to reports of shots fired in Kingsbury Road, NW9”, the Met police said in a statement.

The injured people are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition, the police said.

“A crime scene is in place and local roads are closed. There has been no arrest at this early stage,” the statement added.

