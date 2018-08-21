In pictures: Sacrificial animals around the world

Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha from today and tomorrow
Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid-ul-Azha today and in most parts of the world tomorrow.
Eid-ul-Azha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.
— Cover image: Sheep look on at a market in Istanbul on August 20, 2018, ahead of the annual Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: AFP