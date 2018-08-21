In pictures: Sacrificial animals around the world

Muslims around the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid-ul-Azha today and in most parts of the world tomorrow.

Eid-ul-Azha involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.

A Pakistani vendor holds his cows at a livestock market in Quetta on August 19, 2018. Photo: AFP

Pakistani men pull a camel after buying it at a livestock market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in Karachi on August 20, 2018. Photo: AFP

A Yemeni boy holds a goat at a livestock market in the capital Sanaa on August 20, 2018, as people buy provisions in preparation for the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. Photo: AFP

Kyrgyz men walk past goat at the outdoors livestock market in Bishkek on August 20, 2018 on the eve of the Eid-ul-Azha festival, the Muslim feast of sacrifice, known locally as Kurban Bayram. Photo: AFP 1

A Syrian boy holds down a tied sheep in the town of Maaret al-Naasan in the rebel-held Idlib province countryside on August 20, 2018, ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: AFP 1

An Afghan man transports a cow with his motorcycle cart ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in Kabul on August 20, 2018. Photo: AFP 1

A Yemeni boy stands among a herd of sheep in a livestock market in the capital Sanaa on August 20, 2018, as people buy provisions in preparation for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations. Photo: AFP

A man herds sheep at a market in Istanbul on August 20, 2018, ahead of the annual Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: AFP

— Cover image: Sheep look on at a market in Istanbul on August 20, 2018, ahead of the annual Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha. Photo: AFP