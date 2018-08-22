ICJ sets February 2019 for hearing Kulbhushan Jadhav case: sources

Convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Photo: file

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set February 2019 as the window for hearing case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News.

The world court will hear the case daily from February 19 to 25 next year, the sources said.

India had moved the ICJ against the case, after Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer — was arrested and sentenced to death by Pakistan for espionage and subversive activities last year.

India had submitted its pleadings to the ICJ on September 13, 2017. The Indian stance was dismissed by Pakistan in its counter-pleadings, which were submitted on December 13 that year.

In its counter-memorial, Pakistan had stated that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities.

The reply also stated that Jadhav, who was a serving officer of the Indian Navy, does not fall under the purview of the Vienna Convention.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Commander Jadhav — an Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan after he entered into Pakistan from Iran.

Jadhav was tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.

In a reaction to the move, Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring India tensed, and New Delhi approached the ICJ to hear the case.

On May 18, 2017, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Jadhav until a final decision was made in the proceedings.