China willing to play role in improving Pakistan-India ties

'As a common neighbour, China firmly supports Pakistan, India to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, resolve differences' a foreign ministry spokesman says.

BEIJING: China appreciated Pakistan's new Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through dialogue and showed willingness to play a constructive role in improving ties between two nations.



China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing, “We have noticed relevant reports and welcomed the positive attitude of the Pakistani and Indian leaders in improving bilateral relations.”

He further said that Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia, adding that improvement and development of bilateral relations is crucial to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

“As a common neighbour of Pakistan and India, China firmly supports Pakistan and India to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, properly control and resolve differences, and work together for regional peace and development while China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.”

Imran Khan on Tuesday posted on Twitter, “To move forward, Pakistan and India must have a dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir.”

He further said that “The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading.”

PM Modi earlier sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, expressing hope for meaningful and constructive contacts with Pakistan.

Answering the question that what kind of constructive role China can play between two countries, Lu Kang said, "It is certainly a good thing that everything is in the interest of both Pakistan and India to continuously improve relations and work together for peace and stability in the region.

"I have already said that we are very happy to see that the leaders of both Pakistan and India have recently made positive statements aimed at improving mutual relations, As long as there is any possibility, China is, of course, willing to play a positive and constructive role," he added.

Responding to a question that whether China play a mediator's role between two countries, the spokesman commented, "I can't give you a prejudgment now, telling you where and when China will do something.

"It is clear that a constructive role is any role that is conducive to advancing, consolidating and continuing the positive momentum," he mentioned.