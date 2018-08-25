Pakistani-origin High Sheriff Robina Shah to receive special award in Norway

Robina Shah, the High Sheriff of the Greater Manchester region, will be awarded for her extraordinary volunteer services in UK. Photo: University of Manchester 1

MANCHESTER: Pakistani-origin High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah will receive a Norwegian Organisation’s special award for her extraordinary volunteer services in the United Kingdom.

Originally from Rawalpindi, Shah a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester was officially installed as The High Sheriff on April 12.

Organised by the Pakistan Union Norway, the ceremony will be held on August 25 in Oslo and will be attended by the Norwegian Minister for Culture Trine Skei Grande.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Shah said, she was honoured to receive the award.

"It is a huge privilege to be the custodian of this historic public service role in order to serve the people of Greater Manchester with dignity, humility and sincerity throughout my year of office," she said.

In her message to the youth, she said, our young generation has the ability to achieve their goals.

“There are challenges and hardships but the European youth has the ability to deal with these challenges," she said.

She added, “We should learn from our mistakes in the past and try our best to avoid mistakes in the future.”

Pakistani-origin European journalists Munawar Sharaqpuri, the Chief Editor of Dhanak UK, and Ruqiya Koser, Chief Editor of Overseas Community Post Norway, will also receive awards at the ceremony.