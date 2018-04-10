Pakistani-origin Dr Robina Shah appointed high sheriff of Greater Manchester

Pakistani-origin senior lecturer Dr Robina Shah will be appointed as the next high sheriff of Greater Manchester, United Kingdom.

Shah, a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester, will be officially installed as The High Sheriff of the region on April 12 in a ceremony at the University’s Whitworth Hall, a statement read.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to be appointed by her majesty the Queen to take the role of high sheriff. It is a huge privilege to be the custodian of this historic public service role and I promise to serve the people of Greater Manchester with dignity, humility and sincerity throughout my year of office,” Dr Shah said.

The senior lecturer's name was ‘personally’ marked by Queen Elizabeth II from a parchment called the Lites which is presented to her each year with names of those recommended to become high sheriffs for the ensuing year.

A Justice of the Peace and Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Dr Shah has also been Chair of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust and held regulatory and associate roles at the General Medical Council and Health Education England North West.

Dr Shah is a chartered consultant psychologist and director of the University’s Doubleday Centre for Patient Experience.

She is a graduate of the University of Manchester and is also an Honorary Fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine Open Section Council.

The high sheriffs central role is to support the Crown and the judiciary. It supports the police, emergency services, probation, prison services and voluntary sector organisations.

Dr Shah will also support charities and organisations working with young people and other vulnerable members of the community.