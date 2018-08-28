Meet this new lookalike of PM Imran Khan from KP

It might not have occurred to a 44-year-old painter, hailing from a far flung village in Lower Dir, that his uncanny resemblance to cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan will turn his own life’s canvas far more colorful.



Ayaz alias Babu Imran Khan’s striking resemblance to newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is a clear sign that good fortune comes looking when one least expects it to.

The 44-year-old not only is similar to Imran in looks, he also carries himself with the same poise and demeanor as the legendary cricketer himself.

While speaking to Geo.tv, Ayaz said that he feels quite overwhelmed being the PM’s doppelganger.

“In 2013 General Elections, people noticed my similar looks to Imran Khan and started calling me by his name,” said Ayaz with the same familiar smile on his face.

The painter said that among his fondest memories is the day he met with Imran Khan personally, although he did not give much details of the meeting.

“I have a lot of age difference with Imran.. I am 44, Imran is around 64 years old” said the lookalike with a chuckle while responding to our questions.

During the conversation, Ayaz revealed another similarity to the premier’s personal life. The 44-year-old told that he got married at the age of 41 and his wife is also known as a ‘spiritual healer’.

“My wife is also a Hafiz-e-Quran and I am very proud of her,” he said.

Ayaz said that it is an honour for him that people come from far and wide to have photographs taken beside him.