Eight-year old Pakistani sets world record in O-level exam

CHINIOT: Qamar Muneer Akbar, an eight-year-old resident of Chanab area in Chiniot, set a world record by passing O-level Chemistry.

The record was previously held by Akbar’s sister, Sitara, who at the age of 11 set a world record by passing O-level English, Mathematics and Science.

Akbar, who already has six world records under his belt, added another accolade to his list of achievements by getting a seventh record for the family.

Speaking to Geo News, Akbar said he wants to make his country proud, adding the only way for the country to change is to make education public for all.

In 2011, Akbar’s sister had set the world record when she passed O-level Chemistry at the age of nine, setting a new record in Pakistan.

She had then gone on to set her first world record after passing O-level Biology at the age of 10.