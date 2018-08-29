Pakistan's circular debt mounts to Rs596bn, ECC informed

Another Rs582bn parked with Power Holding Company under the STFF arrangements bring total current liability to Rs1188bn, the ECC was told. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet was informed on Wednesday that the country’s circular debt stood at Rs596 billion, following an increase of Rs30 billion in July.



Another Rs582 billion was parked with the Power Holding Company under the STFF arrangements, hence bringing the total current liability to Rs1,188 billion, the Ministry of Energy, Power Division told the ECC in its detailed presentation based on data compiled up to July 31, 2018.

The ECC meeting was held here with Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umar in the chair.

The ECC identified five to six key areas that accounted for the piling up of the liabilities and formed different committees to work upon the reasons, and formulate their suggestions for presenting in its next meeting scheduled to be held next week.

The committee would later present its suggestions to the cabinet for approval and decision on the future course of action.

The finance minister said that all the facts would be made public to make decision making a transparent and inclusive exercise.

He also expressed displeasure over the issue of fertilizer pricing and its export, by the previous government, which was totally against the interests of farmer community.

The interests of a poor farmer should be the supreme motivation for taking such decisions, Umar added.

The ECC was also informed that the total requirement of fertilizer for the current sowing season in the country would be around 600,000 tons.

The committee decided to form a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Advisor Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood to hold discussions with the local fertilizer industry to ascertain the total domestic production.

It would present its recommendations in the next ECC meeting, following which a decision would be made regarding import of Urea.

Moreover, the summary for Pakistan State Oil's financial health and liquidity position was deferred as the issue was closely linked with circular debt.