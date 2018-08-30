Supreme Court takes suo motu notice of Pakpattan DPO’s transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan on Thursday took suo motu notice of the controversy-ridden transfer of Pakpattan District Police Officer Rizwan Gondal following an alleged altercation with the former husband of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife.



A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar will hear the suo motu case on Friday, August 31.

The court has summoned Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, Inspector General Punjab Police, and the Regional Police Officer in personal capacity.

Media reports of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal’s transfer sparked a controversy earlier this week, as speculation suggested that the police officer was transferred because of the August 23 altercation between the police and Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of Bushra Bibi.



According to reports, police personnel under Gondal’s watch tried to stop Maneka at a checkpoint for speeding but he did not stop. The police then chased his vehicle and managed to intercept him.



IG Punjab, soon after the reports, denied that Gondal was transferred under any pressure and said it was done due to his giving misleading statements about misbehaviour by police personnel with a citizen.

