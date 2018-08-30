SSP Maria Mahmood appointed new DPO Pakpattan

SSP Maria Mahmood. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Inspector General Dr Kaleem Imam on Thursday appointed SSP Maria Mahmood new District Police Officer of Pakpattan in place of Rizwan Umar Gondal, who was reportedly transferred after an altercation with the first lady’s former husband.



As per the notification, Mahmood was earlier serving as SSP Rawalpindi Investigation. She has been directed to take charge with immediate effect.

On August 23, police personnel tried to intercept Khawar Maneka at a checkpoint when he was coming from Pakpattan. However, when he did not stop they chased him down.

It was said that Khawar misbehaved with the personnel and hurled expletives at them when they stopped him.

Following the incident, the Punjab government asked Gondal to seek an apology from Khawar, but the former refused saying the police was not at fault.

Gondal also informed Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar about his decision of not seeking an apology from Khawar, police sources said.

Nevertheless, he was transferred reportedly over refusing to seek an apology from Khawar. But sources in the government said Buzdar had asked Khawar and Gondal to settle the matter.

On the other hand, Khawar said that neither he was intercepted by the police, nor was DPO Pakpattan transferred because of him. He maintained that the issue was being linked to him for propaganda.

In an email sent to the police inquiry committee, his son has stated that police personnel had misbehaved with his father and sister, which Gondal was informed about but he did not take any action over it, sources said.