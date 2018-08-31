Juhi Chawla is visiting Karachi

Bollywood atcor Juhi Chawla. Photo: Twitter

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla is currently visiting Karachi.

Chawla, who was one of Bollywood’s leading actors in the 90s, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with family friends while out for lunch in the city.

She shared that after lunch, she was going to watch Jawani Phir Nahin Ani.

“In Karachi, out for lunch to the Boat Club with family friends... and then to the movies ...a delightful Pakistani romcom 'Jawani Phir Nahin Ani' ... which coincidentally had a full Indian girl/ Pakistani boy love story,” she tweeted.

This is not the first time the actor is visiting the metropolis. Chawla also visited Karachi in 2013 and 2016 to attend family weddings.