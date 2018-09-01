Funeral of four of a family found dead on Friday offered in Lahore

Geo.tv/via Geo News

LAHORE: The funeral prayers for four of a Johar Town family found dead on Friday were offered a day later at the Bilal Mosque of the E Block neighbourhood, Geo News reported.



According to authorities, the four people were identified as Rizwan Butt, his wife Sameera, and their two sons, eight- and six-year-olds Arsal and Abu Bakr, respectively.



The family was found dead on Friday but their bodies bore no torture marks, police said, adding that while they could not rule out any foul play until the post-mortem report is issued, they did find a leak from a gas-powered iron in the residence of the deceased.

However, once the post-mortem report is available, the real truth behind the deaths can be ascertained, police added.