British-Pakistani becomes first hijab wearing model to enter Miss England finals

MANCHESTER: A British-Pakistani law student had become the first hijab-wearing model to enter Miss England finals.



Sara Ifthikar who is currently studying law at Huddersfield qualified for the Miss England competition after being named Miss Huddersfield 2018 and Miss Yorkshire Popularity 2018.

While previous Muslim competitors have chosen to wear headscarves, Iftikhar will be the first finalist to do so.

The 20-year-old model is also very active with social work and has launched a fundraiser titled ‘Beauty with a Purpose” aimed at supporting underprivileged children around the world.

"I participated in Miss 2018 to show that beauty doesn't have a definition,” the model said.

She added, everyone is beautiful in their own ways, regardless of their weight, race, colour or shape.

If Ifthikar wins the Miss England competition, she will become the first Hijab wearing Muslim model to represent England at the Miss World competition.

This year’s Miss World competition will be held in Sanya, a city on China's Hainan Island in December.