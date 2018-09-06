Man falls to death from rooftop of Dubai building

Representational image. Photo: AFP/ File

DUBAI: Police are investigating the death of an Indian man who fell from the rooftop of a building in Bur Dubai on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shafeer Abdul Salam, 32, who hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.

Salam was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to Gulf News, the manager of the company where Salam worked said that he had gone to the rooftop of the building to get sunlight due to vitamin D deficiency.

Stating that a few days ago a doctor had advised Salam to sit under sunlight, the manager said, “Either he might have tried to sit on the very short parapet or he might have slipped, or had dizziness. We can only assume all these because he was alone at that time.”

“He was a very friendly person. All of us are saddened and shocked,” the manager further said.

Salam leaves behind a four-year-old daughter and his wife.