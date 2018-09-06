Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners/ file photo

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Pakistan from Friday to Sunday, upon the invitation of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, adding that the two countries are ‘good neighbors, good friends, and good brothers’.

She said that during the visit Chinese FM Wang Yi will also visit the meet high-level leadership of Pakistan. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, said Chunying.



Chunying said that China-Pakistan relations have maintained a good momentum of development. “The two sides have maintained frequent high-level exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in various fields has progressed smoothly,” he added.

She further said that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved fruitful results.

She mentioned that Pakistan successfully held General Election, and elected a new president. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have sent congratulatory messages to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, respectively.

The visit of State Councilor Wang Yi would be the first high-level exchange between China and Pakistan after the formation of the new Pakistani government.



“We hope and look forward to this visit, continue the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new height” she added.