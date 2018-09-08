Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sexual predators gang-rape 13-year-old girl in Lahore, threaten to publish video

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 08, 2018

Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: Authorities have registered a first information report (FIR) over a four-day-old gang-rape of a minor girl here in the city's Kot Lakhpat area, they said Friday night.

According to the FIR, which was filed in the Kot Lakhpat police station on the request of the survivor's father, a resident of Chandraye Pind (village), five sexual predators allegedly gang-raped his 13-year-old daughter on September 3.

The teenage girl's father noted that his daughter had gone out on the evening of September 3 when two suspected rapists kidnapped her at gunpoint and took her to a nearby house, where they gang-raped her.

The suspects, the petitioner said, are men from the same village and have threatened to make the video of the said incident viral if the survivor's father fails to pay extortion money worth Rs50,000.

The girl, on the other hand, has to undergo a medical test, police said.

