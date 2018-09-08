Pakistan Navy Day being celebrated today

Pakistan Navy Day is being celebrated today. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Day is being celebrated today to pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives.

In his message to the nation, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said, “Pakistan Navy commemorates this day to pay tributes to our ghazis and war heroes whose sacrifices and gallant acts instill in us a renewed spirit and unabating resolve."

The navy chief added, "This day calls for rekindling the spirit and sacrifice of the daring acts of our officers and men."

He added, “Today Pakistan is facing a myriad of security challenges on internal and external fronts.”

“On the internal front, certain anti-Pakistan players seek to disturb peace and harmony in our country. Armed forces of Pakistan are at the forefront in eradicating such elements from the country. Pakistan Navy is also playing its due role as part of operation Radd-ul-Fassad in collaboration with Pakistan Army, PAF and other law enforcement agencies,” he added.

Moreover, the naval chief said, “September 8, 1965, would remain a golden chapter in Pakistan’s naval history and continue to inspire its new generation of officers and sailors."

"We stand committed to keeping the spirit of September 8, 1965, alive and pledge to defend our sea frontiers with unflinching resolve, devotion and commitment,” he added.